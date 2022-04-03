Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $276,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

