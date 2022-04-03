Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $213,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

