Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $347,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

