Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Down 4%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.17 and last traded at 2.18. 7,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,245,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.27.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.20.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

