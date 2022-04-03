Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.67 ($6.49).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.48) on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,802.21). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,253.26). Insiders sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.