Bennett S. Lebow Sells 100,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VGR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

