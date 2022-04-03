Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.