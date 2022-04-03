Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 111.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

