Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 147,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $154.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.