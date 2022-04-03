Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

