Bessemer Group Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,957,000 after acquiring an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after buying an additional 1,886,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after buying an additional 1,552,894 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Flex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after buying an additional 326,796 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.51 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

