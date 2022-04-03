Bessemer Group Inc. Has $754,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $158.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

