Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

