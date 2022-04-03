Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $621,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sprott as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott by 80.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 11.8% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SII stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Sprott Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.