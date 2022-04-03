Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

