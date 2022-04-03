Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

