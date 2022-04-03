BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

