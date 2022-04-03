Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

