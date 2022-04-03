Biglari (NYSE:BH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NYSE:BH opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. Biglari has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $188.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Biglari by 53.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biglari by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

