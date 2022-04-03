Binamon Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Binamon has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

