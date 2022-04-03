Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.