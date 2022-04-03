BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.40.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

