BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,618 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
