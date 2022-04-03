BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,618 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

