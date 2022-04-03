BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.68 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

