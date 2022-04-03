BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $648.98 million, a P/E ratio of -163.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

