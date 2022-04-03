BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.15. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 264,479 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $30,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,988,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.