BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was down 9.1% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.43. Approximately 314,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,723,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.27.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

