Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 19,352,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,522. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

