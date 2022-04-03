BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Buys $50,336.60 in Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MUJ stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.