Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. 2,271,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

