Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

