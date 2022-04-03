Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

