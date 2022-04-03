BlitzPick Hits Market Capitalization of $502,547.34 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $502,547.34 and approximately $849.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003597 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010170 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

