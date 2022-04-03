Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Reaches $332,775.29

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $332,775.29 and approximately $169.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039219 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00108534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.