BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

FR stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00.

In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at C$904,500. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,321 shares of company stock worth $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares worth $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

