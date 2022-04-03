BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.
FR stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
