BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BOC Hong Kong in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.39 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

