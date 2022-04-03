Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.