BORA Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BORA has a market cap of $847.95 million and approximately $83.84 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BORA has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

