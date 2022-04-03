Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 20th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,533.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

