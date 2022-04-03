Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.