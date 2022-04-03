Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

BREE opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

