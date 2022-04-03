Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

