Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

