Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NYSE BRFS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.