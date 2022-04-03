Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $10.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $16.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.