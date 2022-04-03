BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 20,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,043,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $15,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

