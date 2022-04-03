Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

