BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

