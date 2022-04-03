Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $73.60.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Brinker International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.