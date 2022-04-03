Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

BCO stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

