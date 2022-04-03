Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $626.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.73 and its 200 day moving average is $572.84.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.