Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $673.64.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $626.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.73 and its 200 day moving average is $572.84.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.